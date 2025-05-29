What's the story

India's digital payment ecosystem has witnessed a massive boom in the fiscal year 2024-25, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)'s FY25 annual report.

The total volume of digital transactions surged by 34.8%, while their value increased by 17.9%.

Retail digital payments also observed similar trends, with a whopping 34.9% jump in volume and a more modest but still significant 16.1% rise in value during this period.