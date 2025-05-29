What's the story

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced plans to expand its central bank digital currency (CBDC) pilots for both retail and wholesale segments.

The announcement was made in the RBI's Annual Report for 2024-25, released today.

The central bank said it will introduce new use cases and features for the digital rupee, building on existing pilot projects.

The digital rupee is a secure, efficient, and digital alternative to physical cash, offering benefits such as lower costs and enhanced transparency.