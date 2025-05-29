What's the story

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has introduced an advanced artificial intelligence (AI)-powered virtual assistant, AskDISHA 2.0, to transform how passengers use its services.

The innovative tool offers a simple and user-friendly interface for booking train tickets, checking refund statuses, and handling other travel-related queries.

It caters to users of all tech-savviness levels by guiding them through every step of the booking process.