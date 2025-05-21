What's the story

A new study from Ben Gurion University in Israel has revealed that leading AI chatbots—including OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google's Gemini—can be manipulated into generating dangerous or illegal content.

Researchers discovered that safety filters designed to prevent such outputs are not as robust as intended, raising concerns over AI misuse and user safety.

The findings were made public last week through a peer-reviewed paper and have since drawn global attention.