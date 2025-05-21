You can now 'try on' clothes in Google search
What's the story
In a major upgrade to its online shopping experience, Google has announced an AI-driven virtual fitting room feature.
With this, you'll be able to see how clothes would look on you, not on a model.
The feature is being rolled out in Search Labs in the US, providing a unique way for shoppers to visualize their purchases.
Here's more about it.
Functionality
How does the feature work?
To use the virtual fitting room, users have to upload a full-length photo of themselves.
Google then uses the picture to generate an image of the user wearing the clothing item they are considering to purchase.
The feature is currently available for shirts, pants, skirts, and dresses in Google search results.
The generated images can be saved and shared with others for their opinion/suggestions.
AI technology
Google's AI model for virtual fitting room
Google's virtual fitting room employs an AI model that "understands the human body and nuances of clothing — like how different materials fold, stretch and drape on different bodies."
This sophisticated tech would let you see how different clothing items would fit your unique body shape and size.
The feature comes as part of a wider effort by Google to make its online shopping experience AI-driven.
AI mode
Google also announces 'AI mode' for personalized shopping
Along with the virtual fitting room, Google has also announced an 'AI Mode' that will provide personalized product recommendations according to user preferences.
For example, if you are looking for a travel bag, AI Mode will automatically pull up a panel of images and product listings according to your tastes.
You can further narrow down your search by giving more specific details about your needs/preferences.
Checkout
Google's 'agentic' checkout feature
Google is also introducing an 'agentic' checkout feature, which will let users confirm their purchase details and choose a new "buy for me" option.
Once confirmed, Google will complete the checkout on the merchant's website with Google Pay.
This feature, expected to be available to US users in the coming months, will further streamline the online shopping experience.