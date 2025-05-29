How to save time and money on utility bills
What's the story
Managing utility bills efficiently can make a huge difference to your monthly budget.
In India, where electricity, water and gas bills are common household expenses, optimizing these payments can make way for a lot of savings.
From adopting a few strategic practices to ensuring timely payments and even reducing the overall cost of your utility bills, here are five practical tips to streamline utility bill payments in India.
Automation
Set up automatic payments
Setting up automatic payments through your bank account or mobile payment apps also ensures that you never miss a due date.
This not only helps avoid late fees but also maintains a good credit score.
Notably, many banks offer discounts or cashback for using their auto-debit services for utility bill payments, which can further enhance savings.
Usage tracking
Monitor usage regularly
Regularly checking your consumption of electricity, water, and gas can help you spot patterns and where you're overshooting.
Many service providers also have online portals or mobile apps that let users check their usage in real-time.
By knowing how much you're consuming every month, you can make informed decisions to cut down on unnecessary usage.
Online savings
Opt for online payment discounts
The best part is that many utility providers offer discounts for customers opting for online payment methods instead of traditional ones like cash or check.
These discounts may vary from 1% to 5% which sums up over time.
Plus, paying online is usually more convenient and quicker than other methods.
Efficiency upgrade
Use energy-efficient appliances
Investing in energy-efficient appliances might need an initial outlay but pays off with long-term savings on electricity bills.
Look for appliances with high star ratings, as they consume less power than old ones.
In due time, the decreased energy consumption will positively reflect on your monthly expenses.
Plan assessment
Review plans annually
Utility providers also frequently update their plans and tariffs based on market conditions and government regulations.
By reviewing these plans annually, you can switch to more cost-effective options, if available.
Staying informed about new offers also ensures you're not overpaying when there could be better alternatives suited for your needs.