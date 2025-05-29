What's the story

A Rajasthan state government employee, Sakur Khan Mangaliyar, has been arrested on suspicion of spying for Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

The arrest was made in Jaisalmer by a joint team of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and intelligence agencies.

Mangaliyar, who is also a former personal assistant to a senior Congress leader, is likely to be shifted to Jaipur for further interrogation.

Khan was working in the district administration control room during Operation Sindoor, India Today reported.