What's the story

Singer and actor Gippy Grewal's latest film, Akaal: The Unconquered, which was released on Thursday, has courted controversy in Punjab for its portrayal of the Sikh community.

Baba Bakshish Singh, a Sikh activist, reportedly accused the historical drama of disrespecting Sikhs by showing them drinking, consuming tobacco, and as mundit (without hair).

Singh also called out the portrayal of Sikh warriors like Hari Singh Nalwa and Jassa Singh Ahluwalia, demanding that actors playing them should do so with dignity.