What's the story

Ayodhya is preparing for a grand religious event with the Pran Pratishtha (consecration) of the Ram Darbar and 14 new temples in the Ram Mandir complex on June 5.

The ceremony, coinciding with Ganga Dussehra, will mark the completion of the main temple's construction, although additional work within the temple premises is expected to continue until September-October.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Construction Committee chairman Nripendra Mishra had earlier said no VIPs would be invited for a spiritual atmosphere.