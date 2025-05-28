Ayodhya to host Ram Darbar's Pran Pratishtha on June 5
What's the story
Ayodhya is preparing for a grand religious event with the Pran Pratishtha (consecration) of the Ram Darbar and 14 new temples in the Ram Mandir complex on June 5.
The ceremony, coinciding with Ganga Dussehra, will mark the completion of the main temple's construction, although additional work within the temple premises is expected to continue until September-October.
Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Construction Committee chairman Nripendra Mishra had earlier said no VIPs would be invited for a spiritual atmosphere.
Idol installation
Idols of Lord Ram, Sita, Lakshman, Hanuman to be installed
The celebrations will begin on June 2 with the Saryu Jal Kalash Yatra, followed by the Pran Pratishtha rituals from June 3 to June 5.
The Pran Pratishtha ceremony will take place at 11:25am on June 5.
Preparatory rites, including the installation of a Shiva Lingam in the Shiv temple within the complex, will commence on May 30.
The idols of Lord Ram, Sita, Lakshman, and Hanuman have already arrived from Jaipur for installation on the temple's first floor.
Security preparations
Security measures ramped up for Ram Darbar ceremony
The temple was constructed in three phases, with the first phase completed in early 2024 when Ram Lalla's idol was installed.
Security arrangements are being tightened, with CRPF Director General Kuldeep Singh visiting Ayodhya to ensure safety for the expected crowd of devotees.
After the consecration, public access to the newly built sections is expected within a week, with limited daily visits due to space constraints.
Temple details
Ram Mandir's construction and future plans
The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir is built in traditional Nagara style, measuring 380 feet long, 250 feet wide, and 161 feet high.
It has 392 pillars and 44 doors with intricately sculpted depictions of Hindu deities on its walls.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the temple on January 22, 2024.
By September-October, remaining construction work is expected to be completed, with key elements like Parakota and Peshavatar Temple nearing completion.