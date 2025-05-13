PM Modi visits Adampur Air Force Station, interacts with soldiers
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Adampur air base in Punjab on Tuesday.
The base was reportedly one of the key Indian Air Force stations that Pakistan targeted on the night of May 9-10 in response to India's Operation Sindoor.
During the visit, the PM was briefed by IAF personnel on the security situation in the base and met with the airmen deployed there.
PM Modi shared photos from his visit
PM Modi posted pictures from his visit on X (formerly Twitter), calling it a "very special experience."
Thanking the armed forces, he said, "Earlier this morning, I went to AFS Adampur and met our brave air warriors and soldiers. It was a very special experience to be with those who epitomize courage, determination, and fearlessness. India is eternally grateful to our armed forces for everything they do for our nation."
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 13, 2025
PM's visit comes day after he praised armed forces
The PM visited the Air Force station just one day after praising the country's "formidable" armed forces.
Apart from the Adampur station, Pakistani soldiers also allegedly targeted sites in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir, and other military posts in Rajasthan and Gujarat, as well as civilian populations in Ferozepur, Punjab.
India has also alleged attacks on schools and medical facilities, which Pakistan denies.
Indian military launched precision attacks
The Indian military launched precision attacks against nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir last week.
The strikes provoked a Pakistani military response, which lasted three nights before a truce, mediated by US President Donald Trump, took action.
Over 100 terrorists were killed in India's retaliatory attack, which PM Modi said Monday night was India's policy against terrorism.
"It is the new normal," he said.