Gangster wanted for 14 attacks in Punjab arrested in US
What's the story
Harpreet Singh, alias Happy Passia, a notorious Indian gangster suspected to have links to terrorism, has been arrested in the United States.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) confirmed his arrest and is currently detaining him.
This is a major breakthrough for Indian security agencies, which have been tracking Passia for his alleged role in several terror-related activities in Punjab.
Details
Passia's arrest: A major breakthrough for Indian security agencies
In a statement, the FBI said, "Harpreet Singh, an alleged terrorist responsible for terror attacks in Punjab, India, was arrested by the FBI and ERO in Sacramento. Linked to two international terrorist groups, he entered the U.S. illegally and used burner phones to evade capture."
In January, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had announced a bounty of ₹5 lakh on Passia over his alleged involvement in grenade attacks on a house in Chandigarh and police stations in Punjab.
Ongoing investigations
NIA's investigations and arrest warrant against Passia
Indian Express, citing sources, said the NIA has moved an application in the Chandigarh District Court for an arrest warrant against Passia over the hand grenade attack.
Investigations into the attack indicated that Passia allegedly masterminded it while being employed by Rinda.
The grenade attack was directed at former Jalandhar SP Jaskirat Singh Chahal and his family last year and was executed by two men who fled after hurling the grenade.
Terror links
Passia's alleged connections and terror activities
Passia is suspected to have close operational links with Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) as well as terrorist organizations including Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and Harvinder Singh Rinda's network.
Intelligence agencies believe he was instrumental in planning and executing several attacks in Punjab, including a January 2025 explosion near the Gumtala police post in Amritsar.
After claiming responsibility for that, he issued further threats, vowing more such acts.