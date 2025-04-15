Sanjay Dutt, Aayush Sharma to star in Sohail Khan's comedy
What's the story
Sanjay Dutt and Aayush Sharma will star in a new comedy directed by Sohail Khan.
According to Pinkvilla, the untitled project will see Dutt in a "larger-than-life character" and Sharma in a "boy-next-door avatar."
Multiple meetings have already taken place between Dutt and Khan, and both are excited to collaborate on this script.
This would be their reunion as the duo had previously joined hands for Maine Dil Tujhko Diya.
Production
Production details and plot of the film
The film is still in pre-production and will likely go on floors in the second half of 2025.
The source added, "It's a film made as per today's sensibilities as the comedy is touted to be situational. The film has undertones of a gangster genre and is set in Punjab."
A studio is likely to come on board soon.
Career
Khan's previous work and future plans
Khan has directed several feature films such as Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya, Hello Brother, Maine Dil Tujhko Diya, Jai Ho, and Freaky Ali among others.
He has been working on his dream project, Sher Khan, meant for his brother Salman Khan. But the project has not taken off yet.
Salman, meanwhile, is currently seen in Sikandar.