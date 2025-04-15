What's the story

Sanjay Dutt and Aayush Sharma will star in a new comedy directed by Sohail Khan.

According to Pinkvilla, the untitled project will see Dutt in a "larger-than-life character" and Sharma in a "boy-next-door avatar."

Multiple meetings have already taken place between Dutt and Khan, and both are excited to collaborate on this script.

This would be their reunion as the duo had previously joined hands for Maine Dil Tujhko Diya.