You can now create your own AI chatbots on WhatsApp
What's the story
WhatsApp has released a new update for Android, bringing the version number to 2.25.18.4.
The latest update introduces a feature that lets users create their own personalized AI-powered chatbots.
However, it is worth noting that this feature is only available to select beta testers at this time and will be rolled out to more users in the coming weeks.
User empowerment
Creating and customizing AI characters
The new feature aims to empower WhatsApp users by letting them create and customize their own AI characters within the app.
This way, they can have personalized interactions according to their specific needs and preferences.
The process is simple, with users being allowed to define the chatbot's personality, role, and objectives through templates and suggestions provided by WhatsApp.
Process
AI Studio guides users through chatbot creation
Once inside WhatsApp, the AI Studio will guide users through a creation flow.
This includes naming the AI, defining its tone and personality, creating an avatar, and writing a catchy tagline.
During this process, WhatsApp provides templates that can automatically adapt based on the initial details provided by the user about the intended role and personality of their chatbot.
Sharing
Users can choose to share or keep their AI private
After the setup is complete, users can decide whether they want to share their AI with others or keep it private.
If they opt for public sharing, WhatsApp provides an option to create a link that can be shared with friends, groups, or even on social media.
This way, other people can start chatting with the created AI character easily.
Benefits
Chatbots can be tailored for specific audiences
The ability to create a personalized AI opens up a world of possibilities.
Users can build chatbots that cater to their specific needs, whether it is for entertainment, learning purposes, customer support or daily motivation.
The best part is that these custom-built assistants reflect the user's unique tone and preferences, thus making conversations feel more natural and engaging.