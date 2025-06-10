What's the story

Flick TV, an OTT platform dedicated to micro-dramas, has raised seed funding worth $2.3 million.

The funding round was led by Stellaris Venture Partners, in association with Gemba Capital and Titan Capital.

Founded earlier this year by Kushal Singhal and Pratik Anand, Flick TV wants to meet the rising demand for high-quality storytelling on smartphones in India.