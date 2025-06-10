Meet Flick TV, India's first OTT platform dedicated to micro-dramas
What's the story
Flick TV, an OTT platform dedicated to micro-dramas, has raised seed funding worth $2.3 million.
The funding round was led by Stellaris Venture Partners, in association with Gemba Capital and Titan Capital.
Founded earlier this year by Kushal Singhal and Pratik Anand, Flick TV wants to meet the rising demand for high-quality storytelling on smartphones in India.
Type
What are micro-dramas?
Micro-dramas are stories with run times under five minutes, that are meant to be viewed vertically on your phone.
Unlike long-form OTT shows, they promise a gripping narrative arc in minutes, and pack the emotional punch of a lengthy episode.
The best part? They are binge-worthy and suitable for those with short attention spans.
Members
A look at the team behind Flick TV
Prior to Flick TV, Singhal helped improve the creator ecosystem at EloElo and ShareChat, while Anand led content efforts at Pocket FM, and drove user growth at Meesho.
Sanidhya Mittal, another alum of ShareChat, has joined the team as head of engineering. She is responsible for ensuring a smooth streaming experience on Flick TV.
Usage
What to expect from the platform?
Flick TV will host professionally-shot micro-dramas across genres like thrillers, romance, and slice-of-life.
The firm plans to launch more than 100 original titles for the viewers.
As for the funds raised, they will be used to improve the platform experience, expand content production, launch in four regional languages, and also form a cross-functional team to drive growth.