In a groundbreaking achievement, researchers at Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) in Srinagar have successfully created India's first gene-edited sheep.

The project took four years of research and is expected to increase the muscle mass of the animal by 30%.

The gene editing was done using CRISPR-Cas9 technology, a Nobel Prize-winning method from 2020.