What's the story

The UK's fertility watchdog, the Human Fertilisation and Embryology Authority (HFEA), has revealed that the technology for lab-grown human eggs and sperm is close to becoming a reality.

Backed by Silicon Valley investment, the breakthrough could become a reality within a decade. The development was revealed at a recent HFEA board meeting.

In-vitro gametes (IVGs), or lab-created eggs or sperm from genetically reprogrammed skin or stem cells, are the holy grail of fertility research.