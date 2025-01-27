iOS 18.4 to be released in April with these features
What's the story
Apple is preparing to launch its latest software update, iOS 18.4, in April this year, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, a trusted source for all things Apple.
Although the beta testing phase for the update has yet to begin, iOS 18.4 is expected to bring significant enhancements to Siri, support for additional languages in the Apple Intelligence suite, and new emojis.
Here are more details on these features.
Siri upgrades
Three major upgrades for Siri
The upcoming iOS 18.4 update is likely to bring three major improvements to Siri, Apple's virtual assistant.
The enhancements are focused on making Siri more integrated into the world of Apple Intelligence.
The new capabilities include personal context, on-screen awareness, and the ability to interact with apps, allowing Siri to better understand user-specific contexts and act accordingly.
Language expansion
Apple Intelligence to support additional languages
Along with Siri upgrades, the iOS 18.4 update is also expected to broaden the language support of Apple Intelligence.
The move comes after Apple's earlier announcement during the release of iOS 18.2, where it said that more languages would be supported from April 2025 onward.
The company has listed several languages slated for integration throughout this year, including Chinese, English (India), English (Singapore), French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Spanish, and Vietnamese among others.
Emoji additions
iOS 18.4 to feature new emojis
Continuing its tradition of introducing new emojis in spring updates, Apple is likely to add a fresh set of emojis in the upcoming iOS 18.4 release.
The Unicode Consortium has already revealed these new additions, including a fingerprint, face with bags under eyes, harp, root vegetable, leafless tree, splatter, and a shovel.