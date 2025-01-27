What's the story

Apple is preparing to launch its latest software update, iOS 18.4, in April this year, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, a trusted source for all things Apple.

Although the beta testing phase for the update has yet to begin, iOS 18.4 is expected to bring significant enhancements to Siri, support for additional languages in the Apple Intelligence suite, and new emojis.

Here are more details on these features.