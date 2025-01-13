Apple Watch SE could undergo its biggest redesign this year
What's the story
Apple will launch a refreshed version of its Apple Watch SE later this year, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
The tech giant also plans to refresh its Apple Watch Series 11 and Ultra 3 models.
Gurman had previously hinted that the new Apple Watch SE could sport a plastic back panel with a range of vibrant colors, much like the iPhone 5C.
Connectivity upgrade
What about the Watch Ultra 3 and Series 11?
While the design of the higher-end Apple Watches is expected to remain largely unchanged, new features are anticipated.
The Apple Watch Ultra 3 is set to gain support for satellite connectivity and 5G RedCap, significantly enhancing users' connectivity options.
Additionally, both the Apple Watch Series 11 and Ultra 3 are likely to introduce high blood pressure detection later this year.
Health innovation
Apple's innovative approach to blood pressure monitoring
The upcoming blood pressure feature on Apple Watches won't give users specific readings but will alert them about potential health concerns.
"The blood-pressure feature...is designed to work in a similar way to Apple's sleep apnea detector. It won't give users specific readings — such as diastolic or systolic levels — but it will inform them that they may be in a state of hypertension," Gurman explained in his latest Power On newsletter.
Future developments
New AI coaching service and health app
Along with hardware updates, Apple is also said to be working on a new AI coaching service and a new health app. The timeline for these additions is still not clear.
However, they are likely to come with AirPods with heart rate monitoring. This shows that Apple still has a lot to offer in terms of health and wellness features.