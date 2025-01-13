How to disable Apple Intelligence features on your iPhone
What's the story
Apple's latest artificial intelligence (AI) suite, dubeed Apple Intelligence, has already been integrated into its iPhones, iPads, and Macs.
But, as a recent survey revealed, roughly 75% of iPhone users don't even find these new features beneficial while struggling with accuracy issues as well.
Also, just to note, these AI enhancements take up some 7GB of local storage on every device they are installed on.
User control
Opting out of Apple Intelligence is straightforward
Unlike some other companies' AI tools, Apple Intelligence is an opt-in feature that users can easily disable if they find it unnecessary.
If you find features like Writing Tools and notification summaries superfluous, you can turn them off.
This gives a level of user control not always offered by other tech giants such as Google and Microsoft.
Individual features
Disabling individual features of Apple Intelligence
Most Apple Intelligence features can be disabled on an individual basis.
For this, users will have to head over to a specific menu in their iPhone's settings for Apple Intelligence & Siri.
From here, they can select which features they want to disable. For example, the ChatGPT extension that enhances Siri's responses can be toggled on or off from this menu.
Notification summaries
Turning off AI notification summaries and other features
AI notification summaries, a feature that has recently sparked controversy for Apple, can also be disabled individually.
Users can do so by heading over to Notifications > Summarize Notifications from their iOS settings.
Meanwhile, Writing Tools and Image Creation can be disabled via Screen Time in settings by following a series of steps that eventually lead to the option of 'Don't Allow.'
Apple Mail
Disabling message prioritization and other features
AI-powered message prioritization in Apple Mail is another feature that can be disabled/hidden.
Users can do this by tapping the three dots at the top right of their Mail app's Inbox, switching to List View, and disabling Show Priority.
Other features like the Clean Up tool in Photos and the Intelligent Breakthrough feature in Focus can also be specifically disabled if not needed.
Full control
How to completely turn off Apple Intelligence suite
For those who want nothing to do with Apple Intelligence, there's an option to completely disable it.
All you have to do is head over to Settings > Apple Intelligence & Siri and look for the Apple Intelligence toggle switch at the top.
This switch lets you fully enable or disable all of the Apple Intelligence features available on your iPhone at the moment.