The BBC also noted other cases where Apple's AI summaries had incorrectly rewritten notifications from its app.

One of the cases involved announcing a winner for the PDC World Darts Championship before the event had even ended.

Another case saw the AI mistakenly suggesting that tennis star Rafael Nadal had come out as gay.

The news organization said, "These AI summarizations by Apple do not reflect - and in some cases completely contradict - the original BBC content."