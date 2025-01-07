#CES2025: World's first 500W charger is here
What's the story
Popular hardware manufacturer Ugreen has unveiled the world's first 500W charger at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2025).
The revolutionary product marks a major upgrade from the company's current Nexode USB charger, which offers up to 300W.
The latest charger features six USB ports, including five USB-C and one USB-A port.
Product specifications
Ugreen's 500W charger: A detailed look at its features
The highlight of Ugreen's 500W charger is its single USB-C port, which can deliver as much as 240W output. This power can be delivered separately from the other ports.
The other four USB-C ports deliver up to 100W each, while the USB-A port delivers up to 20W.
The five ports share an output capacity of 260W.
Charging protocols
Ugreen's 500W charger supports fast-charging protocols
The new 500W charger from Ugreen supports USB-PD 3.1 and Qualcomm's Quick Charge 3.0 fast-charging protocols.
This means it would be an ideal pick for those with high-performance gaming laptops, several smaller laptops, and smartphones that can be charged over USB-A.
The company even claims this charger is "powerful enough even for large, power-hungry devices like e-bikes."
Market launch
Ugreen's 500W charger: Pricing and availability
While Ugreen's 500W charger's exact price is yet to be announced, it is expected to be around $200 considering the current retail price of the Nexode 300W charger at $170.
The new product is expected to hit the shelves in March.
However, owing to its weight — probably more than the Nexode 300W charger's 860g/0.86kg — it may be more of a desk accessory than a travel companion.