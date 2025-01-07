CES 2025: Toyota says it will develop, manufacture orbital rockets
What's the story
Toyota Motor Company is entering the race to develop and manufacture orbital rockets, Chairman Akio Toyoda revealed at CES 2025.
The Japanese automaker has invested JPY 7 billion ($44.4 million) in Interstellar Technologies Inc, a private spaceflight company focused on developing launch vehicles for satellites.
The investment comes as Toyota's entry into the competitive Japanese rocket launch market, which is currently led by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.
Future outlook
Toyota's vision for future mobility
Speaking at a press conference at CES, Toyoda said that the future of mobility should not be limited to Earth or just one car company. He reiterated Toyota's commitment to exploring new technologies in this space.
Space exploration
Interstellar Technologies's journey and Toyota's support
Founded back in 2013, Interstellar Technologies has launched its small suborbital MOMO rockets seven times since 2019. However, the company has yet to deploy a satellite into orbit.
It intends to develop larger ZERO and DECA rockets for spacecraft delivery.
Toyota hopes to leverage its expertise in mass vehicle production to help Interstellar Technologies with rocket production.
Technological hub
Toyota completes 1st phase of Woven City
In other news, Toyota has also announced the completion of the first phase of Woven City.
This includes housing for residents as well as inventors whom the automaker is inviting to come to the location.
Toyoda said the mission of Woven City is not necessarily to make money, but to be a testing course and experimental proving ground for future technologies.