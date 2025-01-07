What's the story

Toyota Motor Company is entering the race to develop and manufacture orbital rockets, Chairman Akio Toyoda revealed at CES 2025.

The Japanese automaker has invested JPY 7 billion ($44.4 million) in Interstellar Technologies Inc, a private spaceflight company focused on developing launch vehicles for satellites.

The investment comes as Toyota's entry into the competitive Japanese rocket launch market, which is currently led by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.