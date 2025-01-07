Ditch that remote! Google TV is getting Gemini AI upgrade
At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) this week, Google unveiled its upcoming software and hardware enhancements for Google TVs.
The tech giant showcased an advanced ambient experience, integration of its artificial intelligence model Gemini with Google Assistant, and new hardware components such as far-field microphones and proximity sensors.
These upgrades are designed to support the new software features and offer a more interactive TV viewing experience.
Enhanced interaction
Gemini AI promises more natural conversations with Google TV
The integration of Gemini with Google Assistant is to make interactions with Google TV more natural.
The AI model will keep the context of follow-up questions, making for a seamless conversation.
For example, when asked to explain the solar system to a third grader and then why Earth is special, the Assistant gave simplified answers in line with the initial query's complexity level.
Hardware upgrades
Google TV to feature far-field microphones and proximity sensors
To complement the improved AI capabilities of Google Assistant, future Google TVs will come with far-field microphones. This way, users will be able to interact with the Assistant without a remote.
The mics will be paired with proximity sensors for an enhanced ambient experience. As seen at CES, these features can trigger a screensaver as you approach the TV or a widget-filled hub when you're sitting in front of it.
Advanced assistance
Gemini AI to enhance Google Assistant's understanding of complex queries
The integration of Gemini will make Google Assistant a more capable voice assistant on Google TV.
The upgrade is likely to enhance the Assistant's understanding of complex requests, allowing users to ask questions they normally wouldn't ask the current version.
The improved AI capabilities will offer better assistance and enhance the user experience.
Partnership
Google partners with Hisense and TCL for new TVs
Google is also working with partners to create hardware that further improves the Google TV experience.
For example, the upcoming models will feature built-in far-field microphones for easier interaction without a remote.
The new tech will be available on Google TV devices in late 2025 and early 2026, with Hisense and TCL confirmed as manufacturing partners for the new sets.