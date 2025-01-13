What's the story

SpaceX has announced a 48-hour delay in the seventh launch of its Starship megarocket, which was originally scheduled for today.

The company announced the same on X, without giving any specific reasons for the postponement. The new launch date is now set for Wednesday, January 15.

The event will take place at SpaceX's Starbase facility near Boca Chica Beach in South Texas at 5pm EST (3:30am, January 16).