SpaceX postpones Starship's 7th test flight again: Check new date
What's the story
SpaceX has announced a 48-hour delay in the seventh launch of its Starship megarocket, which was originally scheduled for today.
The company announced the same on X, without giving any specific reasons for the postponement. The new launch date is now set for Wednesday, January 15.
The event will take place at SpaceX's Starbase facility near Boca Chica Beach in South Texas at 5pm EST (3:30am, January 16).
Rocket details
Starship megarocket: A marvel of space engineering
The Starship megarocket, towering at a whopping 120 meters, is a two-stage vehicle comprising the Super Heavy booster and the upper-stage Starship spacecraft.
Since its first launch in 2023, it has been hailed as the most powerful rocket to fly, producing an unbelievable 17 million pounds of thrust at liftoff.
NASA intends to use the beast for crew and cargo missions to the Moon, Mars.
Test details
Upcoming test to feature new-generation Starship spacecraft
The upcoming test will feature a new-generation Starship spacecraft with major upgrades. It will also carry and deploy 10 simulated satellites to mimic the size and weight of future Starlink satellites.
Notably, this mission marks a major milestone as it's the first time that the Starship will be used as a satellite deployment vehicle in space.
Each of the six previous test flights have improved the certification process.
Future missions
SpaceX's ambitious plans for Starship flights
SpaceX has already flown two Starship flight tests in 2023 and four in 2024.
Now, the company is looking to get the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) approval for up to 25 Starship flights in this year.
Notably, the Super Heavy booster for this mission will feature a previously flown Raptor engine, making it the first reuse of hardware in a Starship flight.
Maneuver details
SpaceX to retry booster catch maneuver in upcoming test
SpaceX hopes to attempt the catch maneuver of the returning Super Heavy booster with large mechanical arms on the launch tower during this seventh flight.
The technique was successfully performed in October 2024 but encountered problems in November's test due to communication issues.
The company is also gearing up for a Falcon 9 mission with private moon landers on January 15, showcasing the rapid pace of commercial space exploration.