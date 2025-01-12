Many iPhone, Android users in India report post-update issues: Survey
What's the story
A new survey by LocalCircles has highlighted that a large number of iPhone and Android users in India are facing service disruptions after the latest software updates.
The study found that 60% of iPhone users and 40% of Android users reported issues after updating their devices.
For iPhone users, the most common problem was call failure, while Android users mainly faced app freezing issues.
User complaints
Detailed breakdown of issues faced by iPhone users
The survey further detailed that "six in 10 Apple iPhone users surveyed who have upgraded to iOS 18 or higher are having difficulties."
Specifically, 28% of these users reported that most or some of their voice calls don't connect or drop.
Around 12% complained about their phone screens going dark, while another 12% mentioned issues with apps hanging.
Research scope
Survey methodology and response rate
Conducted between November 12 and December 26, the survey received more than 47,000 responses. This included some 31,000 from iPhone users and nearly 16,000 from Android users in 322 districts of India.
The study revealed that nearly nine out of every 10 iPhone users who upgraded to iOS 18 and experienced issues, blamed the software update instead of their Wi-Fi or mobile network.
Software fixes
Apple's response to user complaints
To address these problems, Apple has been pushing updates for its newest OS.
In October last year, the tech giant pushed an iOS 18.0.1 update to fix screen and camera freezing issues on some iPhone 16 models.
The company's latest update, version 18.2.1, comes with critical bug fixes to enhance user experience and fix reported issues.
Android difficulties
Android users also report issues after software update
The survey also revealed that four in 10 Android users who upgraded to Android 15 are struggling.
Out of the 15,731 responses received from this group, 33% flagged app hanging as their biggest issue.
However, unlike their iPhone counterparts, no Android user reported facing call connection or drop issue on the mobile service after the software update.