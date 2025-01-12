iPhone 17 Air could be the thinnest iPhone ever
What's the story
Apple's iPhone 17 Air could redefine smartphone slimness, if the predictions of renowned Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo are anything to go by.
The device is said to come in at a mere 5.5mm thickness, nearly 30% slimmer than the existing iPhone 16's 7.8mm.
It would also be thinner than Samsung's rumored Galaxy S25 Slim, which is expected to be around 6mm thick.
Design changes
It will ditch physical SIM slot
The iPhone 17 Air will reportedly only support eSIM and ditch the physical SIM card slot, a move to make it thinner.
The new model is said to replace the unpopular iPhone 16 Plus from Apple's lineup.
If Kuo's 5.5mm thickness prediction comes true, iPhone 17 Air will be the thinnest iPhone ever built, beating the previous record of 6.9mm thick iPhone 6 from 2014.
Tech upgrades
Advanced display technology and performance boost
The iPhone 17 Air is said to feature a thinner, more efficient display technology, helping it meet the target thickness. It is also expected to offer better performance than its predecessors.
To achieve this slim profile, Apple is said to be working on an advanced display technology called Touch and Display Driver Integration (TDDI). This combines touch and display layers, making the OLED panel thinner.
Device details
iPhone 17 Air: Specifications and features
The iPhone 17 Air is likely to sport a 6.6-inch OLED display with 120Hz ProMotion support for smooth visuals and responsiveness.
However, the slim design could be a trade-off as reports indicate that Apple could compromise on battery capacity due to technical limitations and high production costs.
The device is expected to be powered by Apple's new A19 chipset, a successor to A18 in iPhone 16 series.
Camera specs
It will feature single rear camera
The iPhone 17 Air is said to pack a single 48MP rear camera, ditching the ultrawide lens of the iPhone 16 Plus. This could save space and add to the slim profile.
The high-res main camera will likely support digital zoom by cropping into the image — a technique Apple has perfected in previous models.
Up front, the iPhone 17 Air is said to feature a 24MP TrueDepth camera, an upgrade over the 12MP sensors on older iPhones.