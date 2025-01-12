What's the story

Apple's iPhone 17 Air could redefine smartphone slimness, if the predictions of renowned Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo are anything to go by.

The device is said to come in at a mere 5.5mm thickness, nearly 30% slimmer than the existing iPhone 16's 7.8mm.

It would also be thinner than Samsung's rumored Galaxy S25 Slim, which is expected to be around 6mm thick.