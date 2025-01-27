How to check your Truecaller call stats on Android
What's the story
Truecaller, the popular caller ID and spam blocking app, provides several features for managing calls efficiently.
One such feature is the ability to check call statistics, which can be helpful in understanding and managing incoming spam calls.
This article will guide you on how to access and interpret call statistics on your Android device using Truecaller.
Step-by-step
Accessing your call statistics
Launch Truecaller on your Android device and swipe left from the search screen to access your call log.
This section not only lists incoming and outgoing calls but also offers comprehensive analytics on these interactions.
You can view the total number of calls, differentiate between incoming and outgoing calls, and even identify spam-related activities associated with these numbers.
Insights
Understanding spam statistics
Truecaller's call log offers an option to check spam statistics for community-reported numbers.
Clicking on a number marked as spam shows how often it has been reported. This feature highlights spam report trends, revealing the number's threat level.
It also shows when the spammer last called and their busiest hours, indicating when they are most likely to disturb you.