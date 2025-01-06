What's the story

Copaiba oil, extracted from the resin of the copaiba tree native to South America, boasts a rich history spanning centuries, thanks to its exceptional health benefits.

Fast-forward to today, and this ancient elixir has found a new fanbase in the wellness community, specifically among yoga enthusiasts.

Read on to discover the magic of copaiba oil and how it can transform your yoga practice into an even more blissful experience.