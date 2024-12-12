Summarize Simplifying... In short Tart cherry juice and celery seed extract can help manage gout flare-ups by reducing uric acid levels and inflammation.

Staying hydrated, maintaining a healthy weight, and limiting purine-rich foods and sugary drinks are also beneficial.

Always consult a healthcare provider before making any changes to your health regimen. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Refer to this guide

Relieving gout flare-ups with cherry juice and celery seed extract

By Anujj Trehaan 02:52 pm Dec 12, 202402:52 pm

What's the story Gout is a type of arthritis characterized by severe pain, swelling, and stiffness in a joint, most often the big toe. It occurs when uric acid crystals accumulate in the joints. While medication is the primary treatment for gout flare-ups, some people may look for natural remedies to supplement their treatment plan. Two popular choices, cherry juice and celery seed extract, have shown potential in managing gout symptoms.

Cherry juice

The power of cherry juice

Cherry juice, particularly tart cherry juice, is a potent source of antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds. Research indicates that cherry juice consumption can significantly decrease uric acid levels in the blood, which is a key trigger for gout attacks. Drinking approximately two cups of tart cherry juice daily can potentially prevent flare-ups or minimize their intensity by reducing inflammation and oxidative stress in the body.

Celery seed

Celery seed extract for gout relief

Celery seed extract is a potent natural remedy for gout. It works as a diuretic, assisting the kidneys in eliminating excess uric acid. Additionally, it possesses anti-inflammatory properties, helping to alleviate swelling and pain associated with gout attacks. A daily dosage of 75 mg to 150 mg is typically recommended. However, it's always a good idea to check with your healthcare provider before starting any new supplement.

Hydration

Hydration: A key factor

Drinking plenty of fluids is crucial for gout patients as it reduces the uric acid concentration in your blood by diluting it and facilitates its removal from your body through urine. Consuming a minimum of eight glasses of water daily can lower the risk of recurrent gout attacks by up to 40%. Eating fruits and vegetables with high water content can also help increase your fluid intake.

Lifestyle changes

Lifestyle adjustments for gout management

Including natural remedies like cherry juice and celery seed extract, along with lifestyle modifications, can significantly alleviate gout symptoms. These involve maintaining a healthy weight, limiting purine-rich foods such as red meat and seafood, refraining from sugary drinks and alcohol, and staying physically active. Remember, always consult a healthcare provider before experimenting with new treatments or making changes to your health regimen.