Adopting daily solar observation for emotional balance
The simple act of observing the sun every day can bring immense peace and happiness. This forgotten art of sun gazing, lost in the rush of modern life, is about taking a few moments each day to look at the sun, ideally at sunrise or sunset. It not only grounds you in the earth's natural rhythm but also provides a moment of tranquility and reflection amidst the chaos of life.
Understanding the science behind solar observation
Solar gazing isn't some woo-woo or new-age meditation; it is scientifically proven to improve your emotional well-being. Getting natural light exposure, particularly in the morning, is crucial for synchronizing our circadian rhythms. This not only enhances sleep quality but also improves mood and reduces stress. Even five minutes of solar gazing at dawn can raise your serotonin levels, aka the happiness hormone.
Starting your day with sunrise
Starting your day with sunrise observation sets a tone of peace and positivity. Find a location where you have a clear view of the horizon. Spend the first few minutes in silence, observing the changing colors in the sky. This practice cultivates mindfulness and presence, reduces anxiety, and promotes calm.
Integrating solar observation into your routine
Adding solar observation to your daily routine can feel intimidating, but easing it in can help you adjust more easily. If your mornings are too busy, then sunset time is the perfect time to watch the sun. Consistency is key; even on cloudy days when the sun isn't visible, take a moment to stand outside, take a deep breath, and let your mind find peace.
The impact on emotional well-being
Consistently practicing solar observation has been proven to significantly improve emotional balance and decrease symptoms of depression and anxiety over time. It serves as a natural "anchor" in our lives, providing a moment of emotional reset each day. Plus, being outside for this purpose means more fresh air and vitamin D (with proper skin protection), which further enhances overall health.
Creating community through shared experiences
While solar observation holds value as a solitary practice, sharing this experience with others significantly enhances its benefits. By facilitating group sessions for sunrise or sunset viewing, you not only foster stronger social connections but also cultivate a collective sense of tranquility and well-being among participants. Communities built around this practice frequently report heightened feelings of interconnectedness, extending not only to each other but also to the natural world.