Starting your day with sunrise observation can set a positive tone, improve mood, and reduce stress by synchronizing circadian rhythms.

Incorporating this practice into your daily routine, even on cloudy days, can enhance emotional balance and overall health.

Refer to this guide

Adopting daily solar observation for emotional balance

By Anujj Trehaan 03:15 pm Nov 22, 202403:15 pm

What's the story The simple act of observing the sun every day can bring immense peace and happiness. This forgotten art of sun gazing, lost in the rush of modern life, is about taking a few moments each day to look at the sun, ideally at sunrise or sunset. It not only grounds you in the earth's natural rhythm but also provides a moment of tranquility and reflection amidst the chaos of life.

Science

Understanding the science behind solar observation

Solar gazing isn't some woo-woo or new-age meditation; it is scientifically proven to improve your emotional well-being. Getting natural light exposure, particularly in the morning, is crucial for synchronizing our circadian rhythms. This not only enhances sleep quality but also improves mood and reduces stress. Even five minutes of solar gazing at dawn can raise your serotonin levels, aka the happiness hormone.

Sunrise

Starting your day with sunrise

Starting your day with sunrise observation sets a tone of peace and positivity. Find a location where you have a clear view of the horizon. Spend the first few minutes in silence, observing the changing colors in the sky. This practice cultivates mindfulness and presence, reduces anxiety, and promotes calm.

Routine

Integrating solar observation into your routine

Adding solar observation to your daily routine can feel intimidating, but easing it in can help you adjust more easily. If your mornings are too busy, then sunset time is the perfect time to watch the sun. Consistency is key; even on cloudy days when the sun isn't visible, take a moment to stand outside, take a deep breath, and let your mind find peace.

Well-being

The impact on emotional well-being

Consistently practicing solar observation has been proven to significantly improve emotional balance and decrease symptoms of depression and anxiety over time. It serves as a natural "anchor" in our lives, providing a moment of emotional reset each day. Plus, being outside for this purpose means more fresh air and vitamin D (with proper skin protection), which further enhances overall health.

Community

Creating community through shared experiences

While solar observation holds value as a solitary practice, sharing this experience with others significantly enhances its benefits. By facilitating group sessions for sunrise or sunset viewing, you not only foster stronger social connections but also cultivate a collective sense of tranquility and well-being among participants. Communities built around this practice frequently report heightened feelings of interconnectedness, extending not only to each other but also to the natural world.