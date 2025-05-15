What's the story

Indian defense companies have seen their market capitalization skyrocket, adding ₹1.22 lakh crore in the past 12 trading sessions.

Stocks such as Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL), and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd have led the surge.

Other contributors to this growth include Cochin Shipyard Ltd (the maker of INS Vikrant), Garden Reach Shipbuilders Ltd, Bharat Dynamics Ltd, BEML Ltd, Data Patterns Ltd., and Zen Technologies.