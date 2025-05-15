What's the story

Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, who is also the husband of tennis champion Serena Williams, has bought a 10% stake in Chelsea Women's Football Club. The deal is worth £20 million (approximately $27 million).

Ohanian confirmed the news on social media, reiterating his commitment to women's sports.

"I've bet big on women's sports before - and I'm doing it again," he wrote on LinkedIn.