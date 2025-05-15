What's the story

Electronic Arts (EA), the maker of the FIFA game series, has confirmed that it will be ending remote working policies and implementing a hybrid work model.

In an email to employees, viewed by IGN, EA's CEO Andrew Wilson stressed the benefits of in-person work, saying it generates "a kinetic energy that fuels creativity, innovation, and connection."

This often "results in unexpected breakthroughs that lead to incredible experiences for our players," Wilson adds.