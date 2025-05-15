FIFA game maker is ending remote work, pushing office return
What's the story
Electronic Arts (EA), the maker of the FIFA game series, has confirmed that it will be ending remote working policies and implementing a hybrid work model.
In an email to employees, viewed by IGN, EA's CEO Andrew Wilson stressed the benefits of in-person work, saying it generates "a kinetic energy that fuels creativity, innovation, and connection."
This often "results in unexpected breakthroughs that lead to incredible experiences for our players," Wilson adds.
Transition details
EA Entertainment president outlines transition process
Wilson outlined that "hybrid work" would now be defined as a "minimum three days a week in your local office," gradually phasing out "offsite local roles."
EA Entertainment President, Laura Miele, offered more details on the transition in a follow-up email.
She detailed the company's move from "a decentralized approach to a globally consistent, enterprise-wide work model."
Miele stressed that these changes won't be immediate and employees should continue to work as directed by their business unit until further notice.
Radius changes
New radius and work model
Work model changes will be announced at least 12 weeks in advance. The timing of this transition will vary by location.
Miele also announced a new 48km radius around EA locations. Employees living within this radius will shift to a hybrid work model, while those living outside it will be considered remote unless their role is on-site or hybrid.
The off-site local work model will also be discontinued. Depending on location, this may take anywhere between three to 24 months.
Employee reactions
EA's decision sparks employee concerns and confusion
EA's move to end remote hiring has raised concerns and confusion among employees.
Some have raised concerns about long commutes, childcare, or personal medical conditions that were helped by remote work.
Others, who are remote and live outside the new radius, are unsure of their roles if they can't move closer to an office long-term.
Two sources said existing remote workers would have their "exemptions" to return to the office "sunset" within the next three to 24 months.
Industry shift
EA joins other companies in return to office trend
The return-to-office trend isn't exclusive to EA. Other major video game companies like Rockstar Games, Ubisoft, and Activision Blizzard have also been criticized for similar policies.
The shift comes after the COVID-19 pandemic made remote work the norm in the industry, with many companies hiring remote workers and existing near-office workers moving away from offices, under the impression that remote work was permanent.