What's the story

The Indian stock market witnessed a massive surge today. The Sensex and Nifty benchmarks surged sharply during intraday trade.

The rally was mainly led by the stellar performance of heavyweights such as HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Reliance Industries.

The Sensex opened at 81,354.43 points against its previous close of 81,330.56, and soared to an intraday high of 82,670 after gaining over 1,300 points or 1.6%.

The Nifty index also displayed impressive growth, reclaiming the 25,000 mark.