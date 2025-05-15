Apple should not build in India: Trump tells Tim Cook
What's the story
US President Donald Trump has urged Apple CEO Tim Cook not to expand the tech giant's production operations in India.
According to Bloomberg, Trump made the statement during a business event in Doha, Qatar.
"We're not interested in you building in India. They can take care of themselves, they are doing very well," he said, without detailing the outcome of their discussion or any changes to Apple's plans for India.
Trade tensions
Comments follow India's threat of retaliatory tariffs
Trump's comments come after India warned to impose retaliatory tariffs on the US after the latter raised duties on Indian steel and aluminum exports.
Despite the tensions, trade talks between India and the US are reportedly still on.
According to Bloomberg, both nations are actively working toward reaching agreements despite recent disagreements.
Negotiations
Trump claims India offered 0 tariffs on US goods
During his speech in Doha, Trump also claimed that India had proposed to eliminate tariffs on US goods.
"They are willing to literally charge us no tariff," he stated.
These comments come following formal trade discussions began after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's White House visit in February, where both sides agreed to complete the first phase of a trade agreement by end of this year.
Diplomatic challenges
Mixed signals in India-US relations
Trump's comments come at a time when Indian officials are frustrated over his recent public statements. These include announcement of a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, and suggesting that trade was used as bargaining tool to help stop the military conflict between the two nations.