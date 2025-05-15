What's the story

Boeing has signaled its recovery from a massive crisis by inking a record-breaking deal with Qatar Airways.

The agreement, signed by CEO Kelly Ortberg, includes the purchase of 210 widebody aircraft, including the 787 Dreamliner and the larger 777X model.

The deal was witnessed by US President Donald Trump and the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, at a ceremony at the Qatari Royal Court.