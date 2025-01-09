Pakistani women now need consent of parents/husbands to perform Hajj
What's the story
The Ministry of Religious Affairs in Pakistan has introduced a new policy mandating women to seek parental or spousal consent before performing Hajj in 2025.
The directive, mentioned in the "Hajj Policy 2025" document released on January 7, comes despite Saudi Arabia's decision to permit women worldwide to perform Hajj without a mahram (male guardian).
The policy mentions no mahram is required if an affidavit of parental or spousal consent is submitted.
Policy details
Additional requirements for Pakistani women performing Hajj
The new policy also makes it compulsory for women to travel with a group of reliable women and ensure their dignity is not threatened.
Notably, this directive came after the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII), a constitutional body responsible for advising the government on matters related to Islam, allowed women to perform Hajj without a mahram in November 2023.
The CII said its decision was based on sharia provisions in Jafria, Maliki, and Shafi'i schools of thought.
Inclusive measures
Hajj policy 2025 includes provisions for children and disabled
The "Hajj Policy 2025" also contains directives for children and persons with disabilities.
It mentions that children below 12 cannot be religious pilgrims, as per Saudi directives.
Special citizens and disabled persons must travel with an attendant for the pilgrimage.
The policy further clarifies that citizens barred from international travel by any court are not exempted for Hajj.
Saudi Arabia has granted Pakistan a total quota of 179,210 pilgrims, which would be shared equally between government and private schemes.