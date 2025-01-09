What's the story

The Ministry of Religious Affairs in Pakistan has introduced a new policy mandating women to seek parental or spousal consent before performing Hajj in 2025.

The directive, mentioned in the "Hajj Policy 2025" document released on January 7, comes despite Saudi Arabia's decision to permit women worldwide to perform Hajj without a mahram (male guardian).

The policy mentions no mahram is required if an affidavit of parental or spousal consent is submitted.