Trump blames California's environmental policies for LA wildfires
What's the story
United States President-elect Donald Trump has blamed California's environmental policies and Governor Gavin Newsom for the raging wildfires in Los Angeles.
He blamed Newsom for making things worse by not signing a water restoration declaration to protect a fish species called smelt.
However, it is worth noting that a majority of Los Angeles's water supply is drawn from the Colorado River, mainly for agriculture, according to AFP.
Presidential criticism
Trump criticizes Newsom and Biden over wildfire response
Trump was also not happy with the current state of affairs.
"As of this moment, Gavin Newscum and his Los Angeles crew have contained exactly ZERO percent of the fire," he said.
He also blamed incumbent President Joe Biden for not having the resources to fight the fires.
"No water in the fire hydrants, no money in FEMA. This is what Joe Biden is leaving me," Trump said.
Federal commitment
Biden pledges federal support amid wildfire crisis
President Biden visited Los Angeles on Monday to designate a new national monument and pledged federal support for the wildfire crisis.
He assured that the federal government would provide long-term assistance to combat the fires and aid reconstruction efforts.
"We're prepared to do anything and everything as long as it takes to tame these fires and help reconstruct," Biden said during his visit.
Crisis impact
LA wildfires: Devastation and evacuation
The wildfires have devastated America's second-largest city, destroying over 1,000 buildings.
The death toll has climbed to five, with officials warning it could rise further.
Roughly 70,000 residents remain under evacuation orders as firefighters grapple with resource shortages and dry hydrants in areas such as Pacific Palisades.
AccuWeather, a private weather forecaster, believes that wildfires would cause more than $50 billion in damage and economic loss.