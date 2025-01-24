What's the story

In a video address to the World Economic Forum in Davos on Thursday, United States President Donald Trump connected the ongoing war in Ukraine with high oil prices.

He said that he would ask Saudi Arabia and Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to lower crude prices, explaining, "If the price came down, the Russia-Ukraine war would end immediately."

"Right now, the price is high enough that that war will continue—you got to bring down the oil price," he said.