Trump says Saudi's one move would end Russia-Ukraine war 'immediately'
What's the story
In a video address to the World Economic Forum in Davos on Thursday, United States President Donald Trump connected the ongoing war in Ukraine with high oil prices.
He said that he would ask Saudi Arabia and Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to lower crude prices, explaining, "If the price came down, the Russia-Ukraine war would end immediately."
"Right now, the price is high enough that that war will continue—you got to bring down the oil price," he said.
Economic measures
Trump threatens Russia with new tariffs, sanctions
In his address, Trump also warned of imposing new tariffs and sanctions against Russia if a deal to end the war is not reached soon.
He said these measures could extend to other countries involved in the conflict. However, he did not specify which countries he considered participants in this conflict.
The Joe Biden administration had already imposed significant sanctions on Russia since the war began in February 2022.
Diplomatic efforts
Trump expresses desire to negotiate with Putin
Trump also said he would like to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin to negotiate an end to the war, citing loss of life as a major concern.
He claimed his administration had done more in four days than the previous regimes did in four years.
Calling this period a "golden age of America," Trump promised a stronger and more prosperous nation under his leadership.
Tax cuts
Trump proposes largest tax cuts in American history
He also proposed the largest tax cuts in American history and expressed his intention to address inflation in the US.
"Come make your product in America and we will give you among the lowest taxes of any nation on earth," Trump said.
"But if you don't make your product in America, which is your prerogative, then very simply you will have to pay a tariff," he added.