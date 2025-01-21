Trump's 1st day as US President: 80 executive orders signed
What's the story
Donald Trump, who is serving his second non-consecutive term as the United States President, signed 80 executive orders on his first day in office.
The orders largely sought to undo policies of former President Joe Biden's administration.
Major changes included the US's withdrawal from the Paris Climate Agreement and World Health Organization (WHO), a national energy emergency declaration to ramp up fossil fuel drilling, and a 75-day delay on a nationwide TikTok ban.
Pardons and freezes
Trump pardons Capitol rioters, imposes government hiring freeze
Trump also pardoned those involved in the January 6 Capitol riots, including members of far-right groups such as the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers.
His first executive order required all federal workers to return to office full-time and imposed a hiring freeze across government agencies.
The only exceptions to this hiring freeze were military and certain unspecified areas.
Gender and citizenship
Trump's executive orders target gender recognition, citizenship
In a move that reverses protections granted by the previous regime for transgender individuals, Trump signed an order recognizing only two genders; male and female.
He also announced plans to end birthright citizenship. "The federal government will not recognize automatic birthright citizenship for children of illegal aliens born in the United States," he said during a media address.
Immigration measures
Border emergency declared, asylum policies reinstated
Trump declared a national emergency at the US-Mexico border and sent troops to help immigration agents.
He also reinstated policies that forced asylum seekers to remain in Mexico while waiting for US hearings.
He also ended the use of the CBP One app for legal migrant entry, a tool introduced under Biden's administration, which had facilitated legal entry for nearly 1 million migrants under Biden's administration.
Government efficiency
Trump empowers Musk-led advisory group, proposes employee reclassification
Trump also empowered a new advisory group led by Elon Musk, called the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), attracting immediate lawsuits challenging its operations. The group is responsible for recommending cuts to government programs and spending.
Additionally, Trump proposed reclassifying some federal employees as political appointees to make it easier to fire them.
Symbolism and economy
Trump's symbolic gestures and economic measures
In a series of symbolic gestures, Trump renamed the Gulf of Mexico as "Gulf of America" and changed Denali's name back to "Mount McKinley."
He ordered flags to fly at full height on future Inauguration Days after former President Jimmy Carter's death.
On the economic front, Trump imposed tariffs on Canada and Mexico from February 1, with more tariffs planned for Chinese imports.
He also directed federal agencies to combat consumer inflation through a symbolic memorandum.