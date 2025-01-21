What's the story

Donald Trump, who is serving his second non-consecutive term as the United States President, signed 80 executive orders on his first day in office.

The orders largely sought to undo policies of former President Joe Biden's administration.

Major changes included the US's withdrawal from the Paris Climate Agreement and World Health Organization (WHO), a national energy emergency declaration to ramp up fossil fuel drilling, and a 75-day delay on a nationwide TikTok ban.