What's the story

In 2024, Russia faced heavy military losses in Ukraine, with Ukrainian estimates suggesting around 430,790 Russian soldiers were wounded and killed.

This number exceeds the total Russian casualties in 2022 and 2023 combined.

Despite the losses, Russian forces captured only 0.69% of Ukrainian territory, amounting to 4,168 square kilometers.

According to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), Russia captured four mid-sized settlements in Donetsk: Avdiivka, Selydove, Vuhledar, and Kurakhove.