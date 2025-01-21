What's the story

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk gave a spirited speech at the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC, after President Donald Trump's inauguration.

The tech mogul was greeted with cheers from the audience as he energetically moved across the stage and pumped his fists in the air.

He later posted a video of his dynamic performance on X (formerly Twitter), captioning it with an optimistic message: "The future is so exciting!!"