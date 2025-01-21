Elon Musk's high-energy speech at Trump inauguration goes viral
What's the story
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk gave a spirited speech at the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC, after President Donald Trump's inauguration.
The tech mogul was greeted with cheers from the audience as he energetically moved across the stage and pumped his fists in the air.
He later posted a video of his dynamic performance on X (formerly Twitter), captioning it with an optimistic message: "The future is so exciting!!"
Election importance
Musk started his address by stressing on the importance of the recent election.
"This is what victory feels like. And this was no ordinary victory," he said. He went on to emphasize its importance further by saying, "This one really matters, and I just want to say thank you for making it happen."
The tech entrepreneur thanked Trump supporters for shaping the future of civilization.
Future aspirations
In his speech, Musk also shared his vision for the future, which includes hopes for safe cities, secure borders, and sensible spending.
He also expressed excitement at the prospect of American astronauts planting a flag on Mars.
Calling this potential achievement inspiring, he underlined the importance of having things that inspire people and make them look forward to the future.
Commitment pledge
Musk assured the crowd of his dedication, saying, "I'm going to work my a** off for you guys."
He was excited about what he called a coming "golden age," in true American fashion of optimism.
The SpaceX CEO ended his speech by repeating how excited he was for the future: "Man, I can't wait. This is gonna be fantastic."
His address was filled with hope and progress as he thanked the audience once again.
Twitter Post
My talk today at the Presidential Parade— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 21, 2025
pic.twitter.com/qCAxYQb7LN