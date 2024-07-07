In brief Simplifying... In brief Scientists have discovered that Mars's atmosphere creates life's building blocks through a process called photolysis, which breaks down molecules using light.

This was confirmed by analyzing a Martian meteorite and data from the Curiosity rover.

This discovery not only sheds light on Mars's organic chemistry but also hints at a possible origin for Earth's organic material, suggesting we might all be Martians at heart.

Organic material on Mars gives clues to Earth's origins

Are we all Martians? This latest scientific discovery suggests so

By Akash Pandey 11:27 am Jul 07, 202411:27 am

What's the story A decade ago, a robotic rover on Mars unearthed a crucial answer. It's now clear that the red planet does have organic material in the sediment of its ancient lakebeds, indicating widespread carbon chemistry across it. The discovery was led by planetary scientist Yuichiro Ueno of the Tokyo Institute of Technology. While this does not necessarily suggest alien life, as organic molecules can be produced by non-biological processes, it has recently been suggested that this material originated from Mars's atmosphere.

Origin

Mars's atmosphere: The origin of organic material

Researchers discovered that carbon dioxide in Mars's atmosphere reacts with ultraviolet sunlight, to form a mist of carbon molecules that descend onto the planet's surface. "Such carbon-based complex molecules are the prerequisite of life, the building blocks of life, one might say," explains chemist Matthew Johnson from the University of Copenhagen. He further clarified that this organic material forms through atmospheric photochemical reactions without any biological intervention.

Process

Photolysis: The key to Mars's organic chemistry

Photolysis, a process where molecules are broken apart by light, is believed to play a significant role in the formation of organic components on Mars. This process produces carbon monoxide and oxygen atoms from CO2 and works faster on lighter isotopes. Consequently, molecules containing carbon-12 deplete faster than those with carbon-13, leaving an 'excess' of C-13 carbon dioxide behind.

Evidence

Martian meteorite confirms atmospheric carbon-13 enrichment

A few years ago, researchers identified atmospheric carbon-13 enrichment when they analyzed a Martian meteorite that landed in Antarctica. "The smoking gun here is that the ratio of carbon isotopes in it exactly matches our predictions in the quantum chemical simulations," Johnson explained. The missing piece was found in data obtained by the Curiosity rover in Gale crater, which showed a carbon-13 depletion mirroring the enrichment found in the Martian meteorite.

Implications

Mars's organic material: A clue to Earth's origins

Johnson asserts that the carbon-13 depletion in the organic material and the enrichment in the Martian meteorite can only be explained by photolysis. This discovery provides strong evidence that the carbon organic material found by Curiosity, was formed from carbon monoxide produced by photolysis. It also suggests a possible origin for organic material on Earth, as billions of years ago, Venus, Earth, and Mars all had very similar atmospheres.