Trump hints at possible US return to WHO
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has indicated that the country may reconsider its decision to pull out of the World Health Organization (WHO) just days after ordering a US exit from the global health agency.
Speaking at a rally in Las Vegas, Trump said, "Maybe we would consider doing it again, I don't know. Maybe we would. They would have to clean it up."
Scheduled departure
US's WHO exit scheduled for 2026
The US is set to formally leave the WHO on January 22, 2026. Trump had announced the decision shortly after being sworn in for a second term in the White House.
The US remains the largest financial contributor to the body, contributing around 18% of its total funding.
Germany is the second-largest contributor, while the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is the third-largest.
Funding disparity
Trump's dissatisfaction with US's financial contribution to WHO
Trump was also unhappy that the US pays more to the WHO than China, even though the latter has a larger population.
The WHO's budget for 2024-2025 is around $6.8 billion, with the US paying a large chunk of it.
This funding difference has been one of the reasons Trump decided the US would leave the organization.
Investment plans
Trump seeks increased investment from Saudi Arabia
Along with his remarks on the WHO, Trump also disclosed plans to seek an increased investment in the US from Saudi Arabia.
He wants the kingdom to invest around $1 trillion, a major jump from their current commitment of $600 billion over four years.
The proposal comes after talks with Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman who showed interest in increasing investment and trade with the US.