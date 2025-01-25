Hamas releases 4 Israeli soldiers, Israel frees 70 Palestinians
What's the story
As part of a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas, four female Israeli soldiers were handed over by Hamas militants to the Red Cross in Gaza City on Saturday.
In exchange, Israel released 70 Palestinian prisoners.
The freed Palestinian prisoners will not be permitted to return to either Gaza or the West Bank, Egypt's Qahera TV reported.
Conflict resolution
Ceasefire agreement aims to end deadliest Israel-Hamas conflict
The ceasefire agreement is an effort to end the deadliest conflict ever between Israel and Hamas. The truce, which started on January 19, has resulted in a halt to airstrikes and rocket fire, enabling more aid into Gaza.
The four freed soldiers were captured during a Hamas attack on October 7, 2023, from Nahal Oz base near Gaza's border.
Israel agreed to free 200 Palestinian prisoners in exchange.
Hostage situation
Civilian hostage's release delayed, Israel postpones Palestinians's return
However, the release of Arbel Yehoud, a civilian hostage anticipated to be freed under the agreement, has been delayed.
Israel has delayed permitting Palestinians to return to northern Gaza until Yehoud is released.
A senior Hamas official said Yehoud's release is expected next week.
The future of the ceasefire hinges on further negotiations and resolving outstanding issues between both parties involved in this conflict.
Troop withdrawal
Israeli troops pull back, allowing displaced Palestinians to return home
As part of the ceasefire deal, Israeli troops have withdrawn into a buffer zone along Gaza's borders. This has enabled some displaced Palestinians to return home.
However, negotiations remain underway over Gaza's governance and the possibility of hostilities restarting.
The conflict has caused heavy casualties and devastation in Gaza, with local health officials reporting over 47,000 Palestinian deaths since the war started.