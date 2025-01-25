Former Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa's son arrested on corruption charges
What's the story
Yoshitha Rajapaksa, son of former Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa, was arrested on Saturday on corruption charges.
His arrest is in connection with alleged misconduct in a property acquisition during his father's presidency before 2015.
Yoshitha, an ex-navy officer and the second of Mahinda's three sons, was arrested from their home territory in Beliatta.
Ongoing investigation
Family members questioned over property purchase
The arrest comes after police questioned his uncle, former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, in connection with the same property—a holiday home in Kataragama.
This comes even as Mahinda filed a fundamental rights petition in the Supreme Court on Friday. He is seeking intervention to restore his security, which was considerably curtailed by the government last month.
Legal scrutiny
New government targets alleged misconduct
Since President Anura Kumara Dissanayake's government came to power in November last year, Mahinda's eldest son and legislator, Namal Rajapaksa, has also been questioned alongside an employee of Mahinda Rajapaksa by the police over a separate property case.
The new administration had promised to prosecute those accused of misconduct during Mahinda's presidency from 2005 to 2015.