The company's new CEO, Kelly Ortberg, is also reviewing Boeing's extensive portfolio, including the troubled Starliner space capsule program, to simplify operations.

Boeing sold 112.5 million common shares

Why Boeing has sold shares worth $21 billion

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:15 pm Oct 29, 202401:15 pm

What's the story Boeing has raised nearly $21 billion through an expanded share sale, making it one of the largest capital increases by a public company. The move is aimed at bolstering its finances and avoiding a possible credit rating downgrade to junk status, which would make it harder for the company to borrow money. The US aircraft manufacturer sold 112.5 million common shares at $143 each, at about 7.7% discount from Friday's closing price of $155.01, the company said in a statement.

Share sale

Additional $5 billion raised through depositary shares

Along with common shares, Boeing also raised another $5 billion by selling depositary shares. The company's stock fell 2.8% on Monday in New York, closing at $150.69. The dip is part of a larger trend that has seen Boeing's share value plummet by about 42% this year alone, making it one of the worst-performing stocks in the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

Financial hurdles

Capital infusion addresses Boeing's financial challenges

The capital infusion comes as a solution to one of the biggest problems of Boeing's new CEO, Kelly Ortberg, amid a financially difficult time for the company. The firm's balance sheet had already been stretched by the COVID-19 pandemic, and two fatal jet crashes of its 737 MAX model. Now, a labor strike in its seventh week is further hindering aircraft production.

Funding requirements

Capital needs and future plans

Boeing needed this capital infusion to maintain its investment-grade rating, and fund its plane production once the labor strike ends. The company is expected to burn through about $4 billion in cash in Q4, taking its total cash burn to about $14 billion for the year. Amid these challenges, Ortberg has started reviewing Boeing's massive portfolio in a bid to simplify operations.

Strategic moves

Future strategies and SEC clearance

Boeing is also looking at the future of its troubled Starliner space capsule program as part of Ortberg's review. On October 23, the firm received clearance from the US Securities and Exchange Commission to sell up to $25 billion of equity and debt. Boeing has also secured a new credit agreement for $10 billion, giving it "additional short-term access to liquidity as we navigate through a challenging environment."