Despite facing several technical issues, astronauts Sunita Williams and Barry Wilmore have successfully conducted tests aboard the Starliner spacecraft, part of a $4.3 billion NASA-Boeing contract.

The duo tested 27 of the 28 thrusters and other systems, ensuring a safe return journey to Earth.

The duo tested 27 of the 28 thrusters and other systems, ensuring a safe return journey to Earth.

This mission marks a significant milestone for both NASA and Boeing, bringing hope for the successful completion of Starliner's first crewed mission.

Starliner was launched on June 6

Sunita Williams to return soon? NASA offers promising update

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:59 pm Jul 31, 202401:59 pm

What's the story NASA and Boeing's Starliner spacecraft, currently stationed at the International Space Station (ISS), is set to return to Earth after successful completion of a hot fire test of its thrusters. Astronauts Barry Wilmore and Sunita Williams have been aboard the Starliner since its launch on June 6, 2024. They were originally scheduled to return to Earth on June 14. However, their stay got extended due to a series of technical glitches.

Starliner faced multiple challenges during mission

The Starliner encountered several issues, including a helium leak detected before launch and two more leaks after liftoff. Two additional leaks were identified post-docking at the ISS. Also, five thrusters failed during the initial docking attempt. Despite these setbacks, NASA and Boeing have assured that the astronauts are safe and can return to Earth at any time.

Astronauts conducted tests during extended stay

The extended stay on the Starliner, allowed Wilmore and Williams to conduct tests that could not be performed on Earth. They individually tested 27 of the spacecraft's 28 thrusters, aiming to assess thruster performance and helium leak rates. Preliminary results suggest that all tested thrusters are functioning within safe parameters for a return journey.

Additional checks and simulations planned before return

In addition to thruster tests, checks on the water systems and internal pressure of the spacecraft were also conducted. The data from these tests is currently under review. Boeing has stated that a flight test readiness review is scheduled for later this week. As part of preparations for their return journey, Wilmore and Williams will take part in two simulations of the undocking procedure.

A significant milestone for NASA and Boeing

The Starliner mission is part of a $4.3 billion contract between Boeing and NASA's Commercial Crew Program. Despite facing numerous challenges including delays, cost overruns, and technical issues since its inception, the completion of recent tests brings hope for a successful conclusion of the Starliner's first crewed mission.