FAA audit finds numerous issues in Boeing 737 MAX's production

By Pratyaksh Srivastava 10:23 am Mar 12, 202410:23 am

What's the story A comprehensive six-week audit conducted by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), has revealed multiple issues with Boeing's production of the 737 MAX jet. The investigation was initiated following an incident where a door panel detached from a 737 MAX 9 during an Alaska Airlines flight in January. The audit, which also included one of Boeing's key suppliers, Spirit AeroSystems, found several instances where both entities failed to meet quality-control requirements.

Problems

Detailed audit results highlight manufacturing lapses

The FAA's audit involved a thorough examination of Boeing's production process, with 89 product audits conducted. Out of these, Boeing passed 56 but failed 33, with a total of 97 instances of alleged noncompliance. Spirit AeroSystems, the supplier responsible for manufacturing the fuselage of the 737 MAX, was also audited. The FAA conducted 13 product audits on Spirit AeroSystems, resulting in six passes and seven failures.

Weird

Unconventional practices observed during audit

During the audit, the FAA observed some unconventional practices at Spirit AeroSystems. In one instance, mechanics were seen using a hotel key card to check a door seal. This method was not documented or identified in the production order, raising further questions about the quality-control measures in place during the manufacturing process of Boeing's 737 MAX jets.

Knowledge

Employees's awareness about quality control processes

The FAA's audit also probed how sufficiently Boeing's employees understood the company's quality-control processes. The agency interviewed half a dozen engineers and evaluated their responses, and the average score secured by the candidates was found to be only 58%. Most importantly, when auditing Spirit technicians who installed the door plug, the FAA found that the company "failed to determine the knowledge necessary for the operation of its processes."

Reason

What led to Boeing's audit by FAA?

Boeing's reputation was scarred after one of its 737 MAX aircraft operated by Alaska Airlines dropped a door panel mid-flight resulting in an emergency landing. The incident led to multiple airlines inspecting the panels on the aircraft with United Airlines finding 'loose hardware' on certain planes during checks. These findings and quality concerns led to airlines around the world grounding their MAX 737 fleets and suspending their orders.