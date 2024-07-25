In short Simplifying... In short NASA and Boeing are working on the safe return of astronauts Sunita Williams and Wilmore from their extended stay at the ISS due to technical issues with the Starliner spacecraft.

By Akash Pandey 05:07 pm Jul 25, 202405:07 pm

What's the story NASA and Boeing are preparing to announce the return plans for astronauts Sunita Williams and Barry Wilmore, who have been aboard the International Space Station (ISS) longer than initially planned. A media teleconference is set for 9:00pm today, "to provide the latest update on the Boeing Crew Flight Test mission aboard the International Space Station," according to a NASA announcement. The astronauts were launched on June 5 aboard Starliner as part of NASA's Commercial Crew Program.

NASA and Boeing are expected to provide further updates on the return plans for Williams and Wilmore, as well as insights on the ground hot fire testing. Mark Nappi of Boeing emphasized that in an emergency, the Starliner and its crew could return immediately. "We want to fill in the blanks and run this test to assure ourselves of that," he said. The safe return of both astronauts is crucial for NASA's efforts to certify Starliner system for future missions.

Ground hot fire testing completed for Starliner's return

In preparation for the astronauts' return, NASA and Boeing have completed ground hot fire testing of a Starliner reaction control system thruster at White Sands Test Facility in New Mexico. These tests simulated different flight conditions, including potential stress scenarios during undocking and deorbit burn. The data collected is currently being analyzed. On July 10, Steve Stich, NASA's commercial crew program director, suggested that the earliest Williams and Wilmore could return to Earth may be by the end of July.

Extended ISS stay due to Starliner technical issues

Originally, the Starliner mission was scheduled to last just seven days. However, Williams and Wilmore's stay was extended as the spacecraft experienced propulsion system issues, including thruster failures and helium leaks. Despite the complications, British astronaut Tim Peake has assured that both astronauts are safe, stating "The crew are completely safe and I know the agencies are working on a return option for them."

Astronauts continue research amid Starliner troubles

Due to their extended stay, Williams and Wilmore have continued their scientific research and maintenance activities as part of Expedition 71. They are also working to understand the issues with the Starliner capsule's propulsion system. Boeing reported on July 20, "From launch to docked operations, the spacecraft and its crew accomplished all capability checkouts and 77 flight test objectives for certification."